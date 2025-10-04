The penultimate race weekend of the SailGP takes place in Cádiz, Spain, on Saturday and Sunday. After two podium finishes in the last four races, the Swiss boat wants to shine again in Andalusia.

Andreas Lunghi

What a spectacle it was two weeks ago on Lake Geneva! The cherry on the cake of the premiere of the Swiss SailGP was the third place of the Swiss boat around Sébastien Schneiter.

Despite the two podium finishes in the last four events, with the Swiss boat also coming third in Portsmouth in July, the Grand Final in Abu Dhabi, where the best three boats of the season compete for prize money of 2 million US dollars, is probably out of reach.

"We want to build on the success of Geneva," says Schneiter ahead of the race weekend in Cádiz. He wants to use the last two events to further improve the boat - also with a view to next season. This without the pressure of the Grand Final, which is almost impossible to achieve due to the 35-point gap to third place.

Here’s how the leaderboard stands as we head into the penultimate event of the 2025 season! 👀⛵#SailGP pic.twitter.com/FOK38EA1z6 — SailGP (@SailGP) September 22, 2025

Although the Swiss boat will not be fighting for the top three places, it remains extremely exciting and open ahead of the events in Cadiz and Abu Dhabi as to which teams will be competing for the prize money.

There are only six points between the Spanish boat in fourth place and the Australian boat in first place. Between them are the British and the New Zealanders.

You can follow the races on October 4 and 5 in Cádiz exclusively live on free TV on blue Zoom from 3.30 pm.

