Alessandra Keller in the hunt for a medal, Alena Marx in the semi-finals, Nina Christen's debut and Stan Wawrinka's second attempt: These Swiss athletes will be in action at the Olympic Games on Sunday.
- Two days after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, Alessandra Keller will be going for an Olympic medal in mountain biking at 2.10 pm.
- In tennis, Wawrinka will face world number six Pawel Kotow in his first round match.
- In swimming, Antonio Djakovic is among those aiming to reach the final in the 400 meter freestyle.
Two days after the opening ceremony, the first Swiss medal at the Summer Games in Paris is in the air. Alessandra Keller is one of the contenders for a top three finish in the Olympic mountain biking race. The 28-year-old from Nidwalden leads the overall World Cup after six of the nine stages and has finished on the podium three times in the Olympic cross-country. Following the withdrawal of Jolanda Neff, the second Swiss woman at the start will be 27-year-old Sina Frei from Zurich, runner-up three years ago in the Swiss one-two-three in Tokyo. The start is at 2.10 pm.
From 9.15 am: Shooting
Women, 10 m air rifle, qualification, Nina Christen, Audrey Gogniat
From 9.30 a.m.: Artistic gymnastics
Women, qualification, Lena Bickel
From 10.30 a.m.: Horse riding
Eventing, team and individual, cross-country, Robin Godel, Mélody Johner, Felix Vogg
From 11 a.m.: Rowing
Men, double sculls, preliminary heat, Roman Röösli, Andrin Gulich
From 11 a.m.: Swimming
Men, 200 m freestyle, preliminary heat, Antonio Djakovic; semi-finals from 8.50 pm
From approx. 11 a.m.: Badminton
Men, singles, group phase, Tobias Künzi (against Li Shi Feng, China)
From approx. 11.10 a.m.: Judo
Women, 52 kg, round of the last 32, Binta Ndiaye (against Sofia Fiora, Arg); medal fights from 6.00 p.m.
From 11.27 am: Swimming
Women, 100 m breaststroke, preliminary heat, Lisa Mamié; semi-finals from 21.15 hrs
From 11.43 am: Swimming
Men, 100 m backstroke, preliminary heat, Thierry Bollin, Roman Mityukov; semi-finals from 21.35 hrs
From 12.00 hrs: Rowing
Men, lightweight double sculls, preliminary heat, Jan Schäuble, Raphaël Ahumada
From 12.33 p.m.: Sailing
Men, iQFOiL, race 1, Elia Colombo
From 13.00 hrs: Rowing
Men, fours, preliminary heat, Joel Schürch, Tim Roth, Patrick Brunner, Kai Schätzle
From 13.07 hrs: Sailing
Men, iQFOiL, race 2, Elia Colombo
From 13.15: Fencing
Men, epee individual, round of the last 32, Alexis Bayard (against Neisser Loyola, Be); medal fights from 10.00 pm
From 13.15 hrs: Sailing
Men, 49er, race 1, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta
From 13.41 hrs: Sailing
Men, iQFOiL, race 3, Elia Colombo
From 14.07 hrs: Sailing
Men, 49er, race 2, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta
From 14.10: Mountain biking
Women, cross-country, Alessandra Keller, Sina Frei
From 14.15 hrs: Sailing
Men, iQFOiL, race 4, Elia Colombo
From 14.59 hrs: Sailing
Men, 49er, race 3, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta
From 15.30: Canoe slalom
Women, single kayak, semi-final, Alena Marx; final from 5.45 pm
From approx. 3.30 p.m.: Tennis
Women, singles, round 1, Viktorija Golubic (against Jessica Pegula, USA)
From approx. 17.00 hrs: Tennis
Men, 1st round, Stan Wawrinka (against Pavel Kotov, Russia)
From 19.30 hrs: Badminton
Women, singles, group stage, Jenjira Stadelmann (against Carolina Marín, Sp)
