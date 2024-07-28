Will mountain biker Alessandra Keller top off her first Olympic participation with a medal? Sunday will show. Keystone

Alessandra Keller in the hunt for a medal, Alena Marx in the semi-finals, Nina Christen's debut and Stan Wawrinka's second attempt: These Swiss athletes will be in action at the Olympic Games on Sunday.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Two days after the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, Alessandra Keller will be going for an Olympic medal in mountain biking at 2.10 pm.

In tennis, Wawrinka will face world number six Pawel Kotow in his first round match.

In swimming, Antonio Djakovic is among those aiming to reach the final in the 400 meter freestyle. Show more

Two days after the opening ceremony, the first Swiss medal at the Summer Games in Paris is in the air. Alessandra Keller is one of the contenders for a top three finish in the Olympic mountain biking race. The 28-year-old from Nidwalden leads the overall World Cup after six of the nine stages and has finished on the podium three times in the Olympic cross-country. Following the withdrawal of Jolanda Neff, the second Swiss woman at the start will be 27-year-old Sina Frei from Zurich, runner-up three years ago in the Swiss one-two-three in Tokyo. The start is at 2.10 pm.

From 9.15 am: Shooting

Women, 10 m air rifle, qualification, Nina Christen, Audrey Gogniat

From 9.30 a.m.: Artistic gymnastics

Women, qualification, Lena Bickel

From 10.30 a.m.: Horse riding

Eventing, team and individual, cross-country, Robin Godel, Mélody Johner, Felix Vogg

From 11 a.m.: Rowing

Men, double sculls, preliminary heat, Roman Röösli, Andrin Gulich

From 11 a.m.: Swimming

Men, 200 m freestyle, preliminary heat, Antonio Djakovic; semi-finals from 8.50 pm

From approx. 11 a.m.: Badminton

Men, singles, group phase, Tobias Künzi (against Li Shi Feng, China)

From approx. 11.10 a.m.: Judo

Women, 52 kg, round of the last 32, Binta Ndiaye (against Sofia Fiora, Arg); medal fights from 6.00 p.m.

From 11.27 am: Swimming

Women, 100 m breaststroke, preliminary heat, Lisa Mamié; semi-finals from 21.15 hrs

From 11.43 am: Swimming

Men, 100 m backstroke, preliminary heat, Thierry Bollin, Roman Mityukov; semi-finals from 21.35 hrs

From 12.00 hrs: Rowing

Men, lightweight double sculls, preliminary heat, Jan Schäuble, Raphaël Ahumada

From 12.33 p.m.: Sailing

Men, iQFOiL, race 1, Elia Colombo

From 13.00 hrs: Rowing

Men, fours, preliminary heat, Joel Schürch, Tim Roth, Patrick Brunner, Kai Schätzle

From 13.07 hrs: Sailing

Men, iQFOiL, race 2, Elia Colombo

From 13.15: Fencing

Men, epee individual, round of the last 32, Alexis Bayard (against Neisser Loyola, Be); medal fights from 10.00 pm

From 13.15 hrs: Sailing

Men, 49er, race 1, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta

From 13.41 hrs: Sailing

Men, iQFOiL, race 3, Elia Colombo

From 14.07 hrs: Sailing

Men, 49er, race 2, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta

From 14.10: Mountain biking

Women, cross-country, Alessandra Keller, Sina Frei

From 14.15 hrs: Sailing

Men, iQFOiL, race 4, Elia Colombo

From 14.59 hrs: Sailing

Men, 49er, race 3, Sébastien Schneiter, Arno de Planta

From 15.30: Canoe slalom

Women, single kayak, semi-final, Alena Marx; final from 5.45 pm

From approx. 3.30 p.m.: Tennis

Women, singles, round 1, Viktorija Golubic (against Jessica Pegula, USA)

From approx. 17.00 hrs: Tennis

Men, 1st round, Stan Wawrinka (against Pavel Kotov, Russia)

From 19.30 hrs: Badminton

Women, singles, group stage, Jenjira Stadelmann (against Carolina Marín, Sp)

SDA