Despite an IOC ban, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Heraskevych wants to continue wearing a helmet with pictures of fellow athletes killed in the war at the Winter Games. The 27-year-old has apparently rejected the International Olympic Committee's compromise offer to compete with a black armband as an exception.

"No, I will wear the helmet," said Heraskewytsch after another training session in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The IOC had previously decided that the special head protection was contrary to the rules of the Olympic Charter. However, an IOC spokesperson said that Heraskevych would be allowed to wear a mourning flag in the competition as an exception and express his opinion freely in interviews afterwards. Heraskevych does not want to accept this decision. "I really believe that we are not breaking any laws or rules," he said.

The IOC decision was preceded by a meeting with the athlete's coach and the Ukrainian delegation. Heraskevych had worn the helmet in training on the Olympic track and later submitted an official application to the IOC to obtain permission for the head protection.