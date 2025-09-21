The World Athletics Championships come to an end today, Sunday, in Tokyo. Will there be another Swiss medal to cheer at the end? Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- 12:30 p.m.: High jump women
- 12:35 p.m.: 800 m women (Audrey Werro)
- 12:47 p.m.: 5000 m men
- 13:10: Men's discus throw
- 13:20: 4x400 m relay men
- 13:35: 4x400 m relay women
- 13:49: Decathlon men: 1500 m
- 14:06: 4x100 m relay women
- 14:20: 4x100 m relay men
Audrey Werro as the last Swiss trump card
The Swiss delegation has started the World Athletics Championships with great ambitions. Hopes of winning more than one medal for the first time ever at a World Championships were high. And things got off to an excellent start with Ditaji Kambundji's gold medal in the 100 m hurdles.
But then Simon Ehammer and Jason Joseph, among others, missed out on the medal they were aiming for. So the last trump card for Switzerland on Sunday is Audrey Werro. Can the athlete from Fribourg shine in the 800 meters? The decision will be made at 12:35.
Actually already failed: USA 4x400 meter relay team still makes it to the final as gold favorites
In the detention in the relay, gold favorite USA secured its ticket for the 4x400 meter final after all. Because both the serial winner and the Kenyan quartet had been hindered in the preliminary heats on Saturday evening, both teams were allowed to run again the following morning. The Americans mastered the qualification in 2:58.48 minutes and will fight for gold today (1.20 pm).
Top favorite Skotheim out in the decathlon
Top favorite Sander Skotheim out of the decathlon. At the start of the second day, the world's best athlete of the year and world indoor champion got stuck on a hurdle, almost tripped and knocked over the next hurdle by hand. This resulted in his disqualification. Of the original 24 decathletes on the start list, only 14 are still competing after eight events. Simon Ehammer also withdrew after the fourth event on Saturday.
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics started on Saturday, September 13 and will run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.