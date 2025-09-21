The Swiss delegation has started the World Athletics Championships with great ambitions. Hopes of winning more than one medal for the first time ever at a World Championships were high. And things got off to an excellent start with Ditaji Kambundji's gold medal in the 100 m hurdles.

But then Simon Ehammer and Jason Joseph, among others, missed out on the medal they were aiming for. So the last trump card for Switzerland on Sunday is Audrey Werro. Can the athlete from Fribourg shine in the 800 meters? The decision will be made at 12:35.