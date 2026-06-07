There will be a new Grand Slam winner at the French Open on Sunday (from 3.00 pm). Flavio Cobolli and Alexander Zverev will duel in the final in Paris.
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The German has the edge in the head-to-head
The two have met four times so far. Zverev has won three of these head-to-head duels, most recently on April 30 at the Masters in Madrid. The 29-year-old German prevailed in two sets. Just two weeks before that, however, he was beaten by the Italian in Munich.
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Zverev the favorite against Cobolli
This will be the German's fourth final. The world number 3 is also the big favorite. Anything other than the long-awaited first Grand Slam title would be a huge disappointment for the 29-year-old Zverev. The advance to the final by the five years younger Italian is a big surprise. Until now, the ATP number 14 had never made it past the quarter-finals at a major tournament.