Carlos Alcaraz's comeback is still a long time coming. Wimbledon is also too early for the world number two.
Alcaraz, who already had to cancel his participation in the French Open (May 24 to June 7) due to a right wrist injury, announced on Wednesday that he would also have to declare a forfeit for the Grand Slam tournament after next in Wimbledon at the end of June/beginning of July.
"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm not ready to compete yet. That's why I have to miss the grass court tournaments at Queen's Club in London and at Wimbledon," the 23-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media.
Alcaraz's last serious match was five weeks ago. At the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the seven-time major winner became the youngest player in history to win a career Grand Slam at the Australian Open.