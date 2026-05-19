Carlos Alcaraz's comeback is still a long time coming. Wimbledon is also too early for the world number two.
Alcaraz, who already had to cancel his participation in the French Open (May 24 to June 7) due to a right wrist injury, announced on Wednesday that he would also have to declare a forfeit for the Grand Slam tournament after next in Wimbledon at the end of June/beginning of July.
"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm not ready to play yet. That's why I have to miss the grass court tournaments at Queen's Club and Wimbledon," the 23-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media.