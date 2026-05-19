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ATP Wimbledon comes too soon for Alcaraz

SDA

19.5.2026 - 17:28

Carlos Alcaraz has not played on the ATP Tour since mid-April
Carlos Alcaraz has not played on the ATP Tour since mid-April
Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz's comeback is still a long time coming. Wimbledon is also too early for the world number two.

Keystone-SDA

19.05.2026, 17:28

Alcaraz, who already had to cancel his participation in the French Open (May 24 to June 7) due to a right wrist injury, announced on Wednesday that he would also have to declare a forfeit for the Grand Slam tournament after next in Wimbledon at the end of June/beginning of July.

"My recovery is going well and I'm feeling much better, but unfortunately I'm not ready to play yet. That's why I have to miss the grass court tournaments at Queen's Club and Wimbledon," the 23-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media.

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