The human eye is also being replaced by technology at Wimbledon: From 2025, there will be no more linesmen at the traditional grass court tournament Keystone

There will be no more "out" calls from linesmen at Wimbledon. The traditional grass court tournament is breaking with tradition and will be using technology from the 138th edition next summer.

After a test phase, the technology is considered sufficiently robust and the time is ripe for such an important step on the way to maximum accuracy, said the managing director of the All England Club in a statement.

The electronic system is now used at a number of tennis tournaments. On the ATP Tour, it is set to completely replace line judges from next year.

