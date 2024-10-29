The fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs were right: the Winnipeg Jets' winning streak came to an end on Monday. Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets suffered their first defeat in the NHL this season after eight wins. The team with Nino Niederreiter loses 4:6 at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs were again too strong for the Jets, for the sixth time in a row. Toronto had won the previous five victories spread over the last three seasons. The Jets' last success was almost three years ago.

With the defeat, the Jets missed the opportunity to preserve a piece of NHL history. With another victory, they would have been just one win away from the league record. The Jets started the season with ten wins 21 years ago ... Toronto Maple Leafs. 13 years later, the Buffalo Sabres went on the same run during the regular season.

It became clear early on that the winning streak would not continue. The Maple Leafs extended their lead to 4-0 with two goals in the first three and a half minutes of the second period. The Jets were able to reduce the deficit to 4:5 in the third period, but Canadian John Tavares put an end to their hopes 25 seconds before the final buzzer with a shot into an empty net, his third goal of the evening.

Tavares' compatriot William Nylander and American Max Pacioretty also scored three points for the Maple Leafs. Niederreiter, who has been involved in every goal in the last four games, also came away empty-handed in terms of personal statistics.

Moser wins against Josi

Janis Moser won the Swiss defenseman duel against Roman Josi. The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 3:2 after overtime. The decision in favor of the team from Florida was made by Canadian Nick Paul after just over three minutes of extra time.

The Predators, who had bounced back from defeats in their first five games of the season, lost for the first time after three wins.

Kurashev and Suter scored

Philipp Kuraschew was also one of the winners of the evening. The Bern native opened the scoring in the Chicago Blackhawks' 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche with his second goal of the championship just under nine minutes into the first period on the power play. The Blackhawks won for the first time after four defeats, while the Avalanche ended a five-game winning streak.

An interim high also came to an end for the Vancouver Canucks and Pius Suter. After four successful appearances, the team with the Zurich forward was beaten 3:4 after overtime by the equally in-form Carolina Hurricanes in their home arena. With his second goal of the season three minutes before the end of regulation time, Suter ensured that the Hurricanes had to play extra time after leading 3:1. However, Finland's Sebastian Aho then needed just 46 seconds to decide the game.

