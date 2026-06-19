The Formula E season is entering the home stretch. Seven races remain, and Swiss driver Nico Müller is right in the thick of the championship battle. He speaks with blue Sport about the season’s final stretch and which race he’d still like to win in the future.

Andreas Lunghi

Nico Müller has a grueling schedule to tackle in the coming weeks. Last weekend, he finished second in the LMP2 class at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. A few days and a long trip later, he’s getting ready in Sanya, China, for the 11th race of the Formula E season.

“I was able to sleep ten and a half hours last night and catch up a bit,” says the 34-year-old in an interview with blue Sport when asked about his energy levels. The fact that only one race is being held in the humid heat of Sanya (on Saturday at 9:00 a.m., live on blue Zoom) works in his favor: “That way, I just have to focus all my energy on one day.”

Nevertheless, the joy of his first podium finish at Le Mans outweighs the lack of sleep. “It was fun. (...) It’s great to be back racing in a 24-hour race after two years and to be right up there at the front right away.” Had it not been for some minor technical issues in the final hours, Müller and his team might have been able to challenge the Inter Europol Competition sister car for the win. “But with a 2nd-place finish at Le Mans, we have nothing to be ashamed of—the positives outweigh the negatives,” says a beaming Nico Müller.

“We want to have a say in three championships”

Although he’s taking home a trophy for the first time in his fourth Le Mans appearance, Müller isn’t satisfied yet: “Winning this race remains high on my list—because I haven’t managed it yet.”

First, though, Müller is heading into the final stretch of the Formula E season. With seven races to go, the 34-year-old sits in fifth place in the overall standings. He trails championship leader Mitch Evans by 45 points—what’s still possible?

“Maximizing our performance race by race and hopefully taking home a few trophies—that’s the big goal. If we can do that, we’ll automatically rack up a lot of points. And if you rack up a lot of points, you’re automatically in the running for three championships. There’s a manufacturers’, teams’, and drivers’ championship to win, and when you have the privilege of representing Porsche, it goes without saying that you want to have a say in all three,” Müller concludes.

Nico Müller and his Porsche team will have their first chance to make up points as early as Saturday in Sanya. You can watch it live on blue Zoom starting at 9:00 a.m.

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