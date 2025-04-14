  1. Residential Customers
Historic milestone Winnipeg and Niederreiter win NHL qualification

SDA

14.4.2025 - 06:32

Celebration despite defeat: Nino Niederreiter (center) and his Winnipeg Jets win the NHL qualifiers ahead of schedule.
Celebration despite defeat: Nino Niederreiter (center) and his Winnipeg Jets win the NHL qualifiers ahead of schedule.
Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets and their Swiss forward Nino Niederreiter have reason to celebrate despite losing. They are the best team in the NHL qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA

14.04.2025, 06:32

14.04.2025, 06:57

The 1:4 at home against the Canadian rival Edmonton Oilers ended up being a minor matter. As the last remaining rival, the Washington Capitals, had lost earlier on Sunday evening (1:4 against Columbus), Winnipeg had already been crowned winners of the Presidents' Trophy for the first time before the game. The trophy is awarded to the team that finishes the 82-game NHL regular season with the most points.

"That will mean a lot to us," says Nino Niederreiter. "It's difficult to achieve that and have a season like ours. But of course it's the Stanley Cup that we want." The Jets will now have home-ice advantage until the final on their way to their first ever championship in the North American Ice Hockey League.

With the away win, Edmonton preserved the possibility of securing home ice for the round of 16. Their opponents are Kevin Fiala's Los Angeles Kings - for the third season in a row. The gap is two points with two games to go - but Los Angeles still has three games to play.

