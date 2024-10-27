Nino Niederreiter (right) and Dylan Samberg are happy about the 5-3 win and the next victory for the Winnipeg Jets Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets with Nino Niederreiter from the Grisons win their eighth game of the season 5-3 in Calgary.

Niederreiter played a major role in the eighth win. The 32-year-old set up the assists for the last two goals from 3:3 to 5:3 perfectly. Nino Niederreiter has scored six points in the last four games - and above all, he also has a strong "+9" in the plus/minus statistics.

Niederreiter's coach Scott Arniel is the first coach in the National Hockey League (NHL) to win all of his first eight games with a new team.

Moser shines on defense

Other Swiss players also played their way into the spotlight, albeit not with goals and assists. Kevin Fiala grabbed the wool blanket in the Los Angeles Kings' 3:2 win against Utah in the final 24 minutes of the game after incurring two two-minute penalties. His coach complained afterwards - not directly referring to Fiala - that his Kings were taking far too many penalties at this stage of the season.

Janis Moser beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 with the Tampa Bay Lightning and shone with a defensive effort (backchecking) against the great Alexander Ovechkin. "We need scenes like that if we want to be successful," said a delighted Moser goalkeeper Andrej Wassilewski, who also recorded a shutout thanks to Moser's effort.

The Nashville Predators remained on the winning track with Roman Josi, who left the ice without scoring and with a minus-2 record, but worked hard on the ice for more than 27 minutes, almost half of the entire game. Nashville managed their third win in a row against Columbus after trailing 0:2 and 2:3. Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in a row with Philip Kurashev.

