The Winnipeg Jets are down against the Nashville Predators. Picture: Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets' streak in the NHL is broken after eleven wins. The team with Nino Niederreiter loses 1:2 at the Nashville Predators, who were without the injured Roman Josi.

The Jets were naturally expected to complete a dozen games in a row - and extend their longest winning streak. As the No. 1 team in the league, they were the favorites against the third-worst team in terms of points. The Predators were also without Josi. The captain was unable to play due to an upper-body injury sustained two days earlier.

In the 4-1 home defeat against the Florida Panthers, Josi did not return to the ice for the third period after a check from Canadian Sam Bennett. The Predators' officials have not yet been able to give any further details on how long Josi's absence will last or whether he will miss any more games.

In Friday night's game, the final result was already clear after the first period. The Swede Filip Forsberg had given the Predators the lead and the American Neal Pionk had equalized. His compatriot Tommy Novak scored four and a half minutes before the first intermission in overtime to decide the game. Niederreiter remained scoreless for the fifth time in a row.

The Tampa Bay Lightning with Janis Moser, on the other hand, extended their current high. The team from Florida recorded its seventh win in a row with a 3-0 win at home against the Calgary Flames. It was particularly satisfying for Moser, as he had suffered the lower-body injury in the first meeting with the Flames in mid-December that put him out of action for ten-and-a-half weeks and caused him to miss 28 games.