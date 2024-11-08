At work with full commitment: Nino Niederreiter (62) of the Winnipeg Jets. Picture: Keystone

The Winnipeg Jets continue to ride a wave of success in the NHL. Nino Niederreiter's team celebrates its next victory with a 1-0 win against Colorado. Jonas Siegenthaler scores for New Jersey.

It was Winnipeg's second win in a row without conceding a goal. Connor Hellebuyck recorded his second consecutive shutout with 35 saves. The only goal of the night came just 66 seconds into the game. Nino Niederreiter, who had scored twice in the 3-0 win against Utah two days earlier, was not involved.

Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets, who have won five in a row since their only loss of the season on October 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After the Ottawa Senators in the 2007-08 season, they are only the second team in NHL history to win 13 of their first 14 games.

First goal of the season from Siegenthaler

The New Jersey Devils with the Swiss trio of Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler also enjoyed another victory. They defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5:3 at home, with Siegenthaler scoring shortly after half-time with a wrist shot to take a 3:1 lead. It was the Zurich defenseman's first goal of the season. He had last scored on December 21. With its 9th win in 16 games, New Jersey is one of the top teams in the East.

Jose's Predators lose again

Meanwhile in the West, the Nashville Predators with captain Roman Josi are still struggling. They suffered their fifth defeat in the last six games with a 2:6 loss at the in-form Florida Panthers and are at the bottom of the table. "We have to play better in all areas of the game - and that starts with me. We have to play much better as a team," analyzed Josi, who made the decisive pass for the Predators' first goal to make it 1:4 (34').

There were also defeats for Janis Moser with Tampa Bay (1:2 n.p. against Philadelphia) and Philipp Kuraschew with Chicago (1:3 at Dallas).

