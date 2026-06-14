The 21-year-old Bern native Wipfli improved his Swiss U23 record in the 800m by 21 hundredths of a second with a time of 1:44.71, and beat the qualifying standard for the European Championships in Birmingham by nine hundredths of a second. He now ranks third on the all-time Swiss list behind André Bucher and Ivan Pelizza.

At the same venue, Aarno Liebl set a Swiss U23 record in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:23.61 minutes, improving his own personal best by more than seven seconds. For comparison: The Swiss record set by Christian Belz in 2001 stands at 8:22.24 minutes.