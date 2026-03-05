  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Billie Jean King Cup With Bencic against the Czech Republic

SDA

5.3.2026 - 16:55

Returning to Biel for the Billie Jean King Cup after one and a half years: Belinda Bencic
Returning to Biel for the Billie Jean King Cup after one and a half years: Belinda Bencic
sda

Switzerland will face the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup on April 10 and 11 with its best line-up.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2026, 16:55

05.03.2026, 17:01

After a year and a half, Belinda Bencic, the world number 12 and a key player in winning the 2022 title, is also returning to captain Heinz Günthardt's team.

The team also includes Viktorija Golubic (WTA 75), Rebeka Masarova (WTA 110), who played for Spain for the first time, and Céline Naef (WTA 228).

The winner of the match will qualify for the final tournament in China in September, while the loser will play to remain in the top tier.

More from the department

Ski jumping. Nika Prevc wins the overall World Cup for the third time

Ski jumpingNika Prevc wins the overall World Cup for the third time

Sporting events. Théo Gmür carries the Swiss flag at the Paralympics

Sporting eventsThéo Gmür carries the Swiss flag at the Paralympics

Theft before the start of the tournament. Trouble at the Paralympics: Curling stones stolen

Theft before the start of the tournamentTrouble at the Paralympics: Curling stones stolen