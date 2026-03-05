Returning to Biel for the Billie Jean King Cup after one and a half years: Belinda Bencic sda

Switzerland will face the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup on April 10 and 11 with its best line-up.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a year and a half, Belinda Bencic, the world number 12 and a key player in winning the 2022 title, is also returning to captain Heinz Günthardt's team.

The team also includes Viktorija Golubic (WTA 75), Rebeka Masarova (WTA 110), who played for Spain for the first time, and Céline Naef (WTA 228).

The winner of the match will qualify for the final tournament in China in September, while the loser will play to remain in the top tier.