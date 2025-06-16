Nico Hischier, captain of the New Jersey Devils, is one of the six NHL players who have already been selected by national coach Patrick Fischer for the Olympic tournament. Picture: Keystone

The ice hockey association has nominated six NHL players for the Olympic tournament in February 2026, with Nico Hischier, Roman Josi, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter all confirmed.

The six players are also under contract next season with the New Jersey Devils (Hischier, Meier, Siegenthaler), the Nashville Predators (Josi), the Los Angeles Kings (Fiala) and the Winnipeg Jets (Niederreiter). With the exception of Roman Josi, all of them were part of the team that won a World Championship silver medal in May for the third time in just a few years.

All ice hockey teams qualified for the Winter Olympics will nominate their first six players in the next few days. The announcement will be made in cooperation with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the National Hockey League (NHL) and the IOC.

Switzerland will face Canada, the Czech Republic and France in preliminary round group A at the Winter Games. All twelve teams (in three groups of four) will reach the play-off games (from the round of 16). The full squads will be announced at the beginning of 2026.