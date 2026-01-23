Swiss Equestrian has selected Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat, Gaëtan Joliat, and Jason Smith to compete in the World Show Jumping Championships in Aachen. The championships will take place from August 17 to 23.

Martin Fuchs (Wängi, TG) will compete with Connor JEI, Steve Guerdat (Elgg) will be riding Dynamix de Bélhème, Gaëtan Joliat (Delémont) will be riding Chelsea, and Jason Smith (Schlierbach) will be riding Picobello van't Roosakker. The reserve rider is Alain Jufer (Herrliberg) with Chaccoo de l'Escant.

The World Championships are considered the absolute highlight of the season—partly because they take place in Aachen, the mecca of equestrian sports. “We want to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,” says team manager Peter van der Waaij, “and to do that, we have to finish among the top seven nations.”