As a long-time tennis commentator, Stefan Bürer has followed Rafael Nadal's career from the very beginning. blue Sport talks to him about Nadal's legacy and the most formative moments.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two years after Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal is also retiring from tennis.

Long-time tennis commentator Stefan Bürer talks to blue Sport about the departure of another legend of the sport.

Bürer is certain that Nadal would have almost all the records in tennis on his side if he hadn't been injured so often. Show more

"I am absolutely convinced that Rafa believed he could come back. But his body has definitely thrown a spanner in the works," says long-time SRF tennis expert Stefan Bürer to blue Sport (see video above). "When you realize at some point that you can't do it anymore, then it doesn't make sense anymore."

For Bürer, the Spaniard's long-standing showdown with Roger Federer is what he remembers most after Nadal's retirement. "From a Swiss perspective, it was a fantastic rivalry. Suddenly this young Majorcan came along with a sleeveless shirt and Capri pants. And suddenly there was someone who could really hurt Roger," recalls Bürer.

That didn't suit Roger at first, but over the years, mutual respect developed into something very special. "As far as I can tell, they really liked each other as people. And I think that's a fantastic story in top-class sport. It doesn't happen that often."

Bürer has nothing but words of praise for the 38-year-old Spaniard and makes it clear: "He is one of the greatest sportsmen ever. Not just in tennis, but in general. What he has achieved is unique." Bürer is particularly enthusiastic about Roland Garros. "Winning a tournament 14 times. You have to imagine that. Once is already incredibly difficult. But 14 times is actually an absurd number."

The many injuries - what if?

Nadal has been repeatedly set back by injuries in his 23-year career. For Bürer, this is perhaps one reason why players like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were able to keep up with the Spaniard in the first place.

"I'm really convinced that if Rafael Nadal had been as healthy as Roger, apart from Roger's last career phase, then I think he would have all the records."

Beating Nadal at his best would have been "almost impossible", Bürer points out and compares: "Roger has played 80 Grand Slam tournaments. Rafa has played 60 Grand Slam tournaments. That's 20 potential chances to win. That's five years. That's why I'm sure he would have the records on his side if he had stayed healthy."

