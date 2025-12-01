Heated World Championship battle Wolff attacks Red Bull and Marko: "How brainless do you have to be?"

Two Formula 1 races in a row, McLaren makes massive mistakes and Max Verstappen is on hand. The world championship battle makes for a highly exciting finale - and heated discussions.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a tactical mistake by McLaren, Max Verstappen wins the Qatar GP and finally returns to the World Championship battle one race before the end of the season.

While Verstappen is celebrating, Red Bull motorsport consultant Marko Helmut is annoyed by Mercedes' alleged support for championship leader Lando Norris.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff clearly rejects the criticism and says: "That is total, utter nonsense, and it blows my mind to even hear something like that." Show more

The world championship will actually be decided in the final race of the Formula 1 season. Max Verstappen benefited from a mistake by his two title rivals in Qatar and moved up to second place in the overall standings with his victory. Verstappen is now just 12 points behind leader Lando Norris, with Oscar Piastri in third place, 16 points behind.

The fact that the fascinating title fight is coming to a head is due to a strategic mistake by McLaren. The English racing team did not bring its two drivers into the pits when Nico Hülkenberg in the Sauber caused the race to be neutralized with his retirement on lap 7. During the safety car phase, almost the entire rest of the field changed tires - and hardly lost any time in the process.

Marko and Wolff clash

"We will stay in the championship fight until the end. Everything is now possible," said a jubilant Verstappen after the race. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko, on the other hand, complained that Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli had let the championship leader pass without a fight.

"He more or less waved Lando past twice," said Marko. Norris passed Antonelli on the penultimate lap after the latter had gone off track. Assistance from Mercedes? "That was so obvious," said Marko indignantly.

The counterattack from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was not long in coming. "Oh please ... Helmut! That's total, utter nonsense, and it blows my mind to even hear something like that," hisses the Austrian. "We're fighting for second place in the championship, which is important for us. Kimi is fighting for a possible third place. How brainless do you have to be to even say something like that?"

Regardless, the script is set for an exciting finale. The international press is also wondering who will play the leading role on Sunday.

The Netherlands

"AD"

"Max Verstappen can seriously dream of the title again after his masterpiece in Qatar: the battle for the Formula 1 championship is entering the exciting final phase. The Formula 1 season reaches its climax in the very last race of the season. At McLaren, they will be asking themselves aloud: How on earth could the title fight still not be decided before the very last race in Abu Dhabi?"

"Telegraaf"

"For the first time since 2010, at least three drivers still have a chance of winning the Formula 1 world title with just one race to go. Max Verstappen won the Qatar Grand Prix and mercilessly exploited a fatal mistake by McLaren."

Great Britain

"Guardian"

"Verstappen had a mountain to climb, and from third on the grid, victory was a great result that made him an absolute contender for the final. It is indeed remarkable that he is so close and still in contention in the final round of the season."

"Daily Mail

"Give McLaren a gun in their hands and they would shoot themselves in the feet. So Lando Norris, the worrier, heads to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, where the title is still up for grabs. And the indomitable Max Verstappen, winner under the floodlights in Qatar, is still in the hunt for his fifth world title in a row thanks to a catastrophic strategy error by his rivals."

"Sun"

"McLaren's pit stop fiasco gives Max Verstappen a huge boost in his bid to defend the Formula 1 title, while conspiracy theories do the rounds."

