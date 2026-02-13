"X" for X chromosome: women protest against exclusion from the Olympic Games ahead of the races Screenshot Instagram Annika Malacinski

The Olympic Games in Italy boast of their gender equality, but women are still excluded from the Nordic combined. For years, female athletes have been fighting in vain for their participation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Athlete Annika Malacinski publicly criticizes the fact that women are not allowed to compete in the Nordic combined at the Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) points to a lack of interest and breadth in women's sport.

Female athletes protest and demand equal rights by 2030. Show more

Olympia 2026 Alle News Resultate

"Hello, my name is Anika and my dream of the Olympic Games was taken from me. Not because of my performance, but because of my gender," writes 24-year-old athlete Annika Malacinski on Instagram.

Malacinski is an American Nordic combined athlete. She is one of the top 15 in the world. Her younger brother Niklas also practises this sport. It consists of ski jumping and cross-country skiing and is often referred to as the "supreme discipline" of Nordic skiing, as it combines two extreme opposites.

But while Niklas lives out their shared dream of the Olympics, she can only look on from the edge of the piste. The reason for this is that it is the only Olympic discipline in which women are not allowed to compete - and never have been.

The siblings have had the same passion since childhood:

Too few spectators

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) justifies the exclusion with too few spectators, especially among the women. In addition, the performance density was too low, meaning that too few nations were represented. From the IOC's point of view, this makes the races less attractive and therefore difficult to market.

In an interview with the Guardian, Malacinski disagreed that there were more than 40 women competing at a high level and waiting for an opportunity to take part in the Olympic Games.

The IOC also expressed similar concerns about the men's Nordic combined races. However, these were allowed to remain in the program - the IOC's decisive argument: the men had already begun to prepare for the Games, as reported by "BR 24". This year, 36 athletes are taking part in the Olympic Games in Italy, compared to 55 in Beijing 2022.

The IOC also refers to the recent history of women's competitions in the Nordic combined to justify its decisions. In fact, it is significantly shorter than that of the men, who competed at the first Winter Olympics in 1924. In recent years, however, professionalization in the women's field has gained rapid momentum.

There are already World Cup competitions for women

Since the 2020/21 season, the International Ski Federation (FIS) has also been organizing World Cup competitions for women. In the same winter, a female Nordic combined world champion was crowned for the first time in Oberstdorf DE.

In 2022, the world federation submitted a formal application to allow the discipline at the Winter Games in Italy. In vain. There had already been a similar proposal before Beijing 2022, which was also rejected.

"For years, my female teammates and I have been speaking out, protesting and fighting for the chance to be on the same Olympic starting line as the men," she told the Guardian. "We're still here, we're still fighting, we're not giving up."

The most gender-equal Winter Games to date

The IOC describes Milan-Cortina as the most gender-equal Winter Games to date: 47 percent of the athletes taking part are women, 50 of the 116 competitions are exclusively female. "We are gender-balanced in every respect," IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told the BBC.

With regard to Nordic combined, however, he conceded that the discipline has so far only been widespread in a few countries. "It needs to become more universal and we will look at that for the next Winter Games."

"We have damn well earned our place"

Malacinski is not the only one to publicly speak out against the exclusion. German Nordic combined athlete Nathalie Armbruster has also been campaigning for years for women to finally be allowed to take part in the Olympics.

"We don't just want our place at the Olympic Games because we are women and want equality, we have damn well earned our place there by being highly professional world-class athletes and fulfilling all the requirements that the IOC once set," she recently wrote on Instagram under a post.

"I cried and it's just absolutely incomprehensible from a sporting point of view. It's all about money and viewing figures and that's really sad," Armbruster told "BR 24" when she found out about the IOC's 2022 decision.

In addition to their disappointment, the athletes affected are also becoming increasingly frustrated. They want to exert pressure on the IOC with symbolic actions. Some are therefore painting beards on their faces before the start of their own races, while others are holding up their ski poles crosswise as a sign of the female X chromosome.

But even all the resistance has not changed the IOC's decision. The demand for equal rights remains for the 2030 Games. In Malacinski's words: "We'll keep fighting, we won't give up."

This might also interest you