2026 Olympics in the ticker Women's field hockey in the semi-finals ++ Gremaud confident

Jan Arnet

14.2.2026

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina
The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Medals within reach: the Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Medals within reach: the Swiss women's field hockey team make it to the semi-finals against Finland!

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

A Brazilian leap of joy from Lucas Pinheiro Braathen. Marco Odermatt and Loïc Meillard also applaud.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

The Australian top favorite Scotty James falls twice in the halfpipe and ultimately takes silver.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Snowboard crossers Lea Casta, Jana Fischer and Pia Zerkholdsorgen (from left to right) give each other no quarter.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

The ice hockey players from Sweden and Finland give each other a run for their money.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Completely exhausted: The cross-country stars after the 10 km race. Only Mateo Lorenzo Sauma from Argentina stays on his feet.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave has his own tactics for dealing with the comparatively warm temperatures in Tesero.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Cross-country skier Stevenson Savart from Haiti finishes 79th over 10 km - leaving 34 runners behind him.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo's joy at having just won his eighth Olympic gold medal is clear to see.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Felix Roussel (left), Jens van 't Wout (right) and Liu Shaoang don't give away a single meter in short track.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

The resurrection of the "tigress": Federica Brignone makes skiing history with her Olympic miracle.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Franjo Von Allmen doesn't know exactly how he feels about his first Olympic Games.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

This is what it looks like when Canada's goalkeeper Ann-Renee Desbiens has to admit defeat.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Luck in the game, luck in love: Olympic slopestyle champion Birk Ruud is congratulated by his girlfriend Tonje Frigstad.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Ilia Malinin shows what he can do.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

The American Corinne Stoddard can no longer hold on and falls.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Swiss 4 wins: Marco Odermatt (silver), Tanguy Nef (gold), Franjo von Allmen (gold) and Loic Meillard (silver).

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Sofia Val and Asaf Kazimov during the ice dance.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Italian goalkeeper Gabriella Durante looks for the puck.

Image: AP

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Franjo von Allmen bows to Tanguy Nef - the two win gold in the combined team event.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Mathilde Gremaud already has the gold medal in the bag. So she can celebrate her last run in slopestyle with the Swiss flag.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Taking a deep breath: Marco Odermatt after the downhill in the team combined.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Is it Hulk? Is it Mario Balotelli? No. It's the Austrian Benjamin Karl after his victory in the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

The Olimpia delle Tofane women's ski slope on Sunday evening.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Sweet! Swiss curler Yannick Schwaller shows his son how it's done.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

This is what focus looks like: Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (Canada) in figure skating.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Nils Rhyner needs new skis after his fall.

Image: Keystone

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Has James Bond vibes: Israeli downhill skier Barnabas Szollos is being followed by a drone.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

China's Peixuan Wang is on her sled with a rather critical eye.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Swiss freestyle skier Sarah Höfflin loses a ski in the middle of a jump.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Franjo von Allmen finishes first in the downhill ahead of two Italians - no wonder he gets into trouble with the police. Lucky for Franjo: they just want a selfie.

Image: KEYSTONE

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Dorothea Wierer during biathlon training.

Image: IMAGO/Bildbyran

The best pictures of the 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina. Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Hard to find: Delia Durrer in the thick snow in Cortina. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)...

Image: KEYSTONE

The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.

14.02.2026, 11:55

14.02.2026, 23:50

The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day

  • Ski freestyle, synchronized moguls women: 🥇 Jakarta Anthony
  • Cross-country skiing, relay women: 🥇 Norway
  • Alpine skiing, giant slalom men: 🥇 Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
  • Biathlon, women's sprint, 7.5 km: 🥇 Norway
  • Speed skating, 500 m men: 🥇 Jordan Stolz
  • Skeleton women: 🥇 Janine Flock
  • Ski jumping, large hill, individual men: 🥇 Domen Prevc
  • Short track, 1500 m men: 🥇 Jens van 't Wout
Show more
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • 1:0 in the quarter-final against Finland - medals are in sight

    The Swiss women's field hockey team can look forward to a medal, just like in Sochi 2014. The Swiss women won the first key game, the quarter-final against Finland, 1:0.

    The Swiss (defensive) tactics worked. The Finns played more actively, they were faster, they were also superior. In the end, the shot ratio was 40:14 in favor of the Finns. But goalkeeper Andrea Brändli was not to be beaten. With 40 saves, Brändli - like goalie Florence Schelling twelve years ago - became the great heroine.

    The Swiss celebrate their victory over Finland.
    The Swiss celebrate their victory over Finland.
    KEYSTONE

    The 28-year-old from Zurich, who plays for Frölunda in Sweden, was to be congratulated on her brilliant performance. The Olympic tournament started badly for Brändli. She was the player with the norovirus in her blood. The Swiss were therefore not allowed to attend the opening ceremony and were isolated in the Olympic village for almost 20 hours.

    The Swiss lost their first game against Finland 1:3 last Tuesday. Colin Muller's team were playing their fourth match in five days. Since then, the Swiss have been able to recharge their batteries. And the Swiss needed all that energy in the quarter-final. The Swiss had recently lost eleven out of twelve games against Finland.

  • Fischer: "Fiala underwent surgery and is in good hands"

    The day after the injury shock, national team coach Patrick Fischer gives a first update on Kevin Fiala. "Kevin underwent surgery and is in good hands. It was a routine operation that went well. I hope he'll be back with us in the village soon. His father is with him and he wants to come back to the team."

    Fischer wants to look ahead. "We had a good meeting with the team and are familiar with the situation. We already lost a good player last year in Nico Hischier. Now we have to pull together," says Fischer.

    Injury shock for Nati star. Canada's NHL stars stand guard for Fiala - opponent Wilson:

    Injury shock for Nati starCanada's NHL stars stand guard for Fiala - opponent Wilson: "I feel terrible"

  • Further operations: Vonn gives update

    Lindsey Vonn has once again reported from her hospital bed and announced via Instagram that she needs further operations following her horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "I'm having another operation tomorrow and hope everything goes well so that I can possibly be discharged and return home," said Vonn. However, "I still need another operation. I don't know exactly what that means yet."

    Vonn has already undergone three operations and is also addressing her fans. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me flowers, letters or stuffed animals. It was wonderful and really helped me a lot. It was a tough few days in hospital," says the US-American. "I'm starting to feel like myself again, but I have a very long way to go."

  • The most important Olympic news

    ;

  • The medal table

    • Show more
When is what on?. The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

When is what on?The event calendar for the Winter Olympics in Milano/Cortina

More Olympics

Ice hockey. 1:0 in the quarter-final against Finland - medals are in sight

Ice hockey1:0 in the quarter-final against Finland - medals are in sight

Ski Freestyle. Mathilde Gremaud confident, Anouk Andraska surprisingly in the final

Ski FreestyleMathilde Gremaud confident, Anouk Andraska surprisingly in the final

Ice hockey. Slovakia in the quarterfinals despite defeat

Ice hockeySlovakia in the quarterfinals despite defeat

Ski jumping. Deschwanden clearly behind the podium

Ski jumpingDeschwanden clearly behind the podium

Tears for Pinheiro Braathen. Von Grünigen smiles:

Tears for Pinheiro BraathenVon Grünigen smiles: "This victory is historic for Brazilian skiing"