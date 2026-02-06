The starting signal for the 2026 Olympic Games has been given! In our daily ticker, we will keep you up to date with the most important events and results in Milan and Cortina.
The most important competitions, races and decisions of the day
- Ski freestyle, synchronized moguls women: 🥇 Jakarta Anthony
- Cross-country skiing, relay women: 🥇 Norway
- Alpine skiing, giant slalom men: 🥇 Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
- Biathlon, women's sprint, 7.5 km: 🥇 Norway
- Speed skating, 500 m men: 🥇 Jordan Stolz
- Skeleton women: 🥇 Janine Flock
- Ski jumping, large hill, individual men: 🥇 Domen Prevc
- Short track, 1500 m men: 🥇 Jens van 't Wout
1:0 in the quarter-final against Finland - medals are in sight
The Swiss women's field hockey team can look forward to a medal, just like in Sochi 2014. The Swiss women won the first key game, the quarter-final against Finland, 1:0.
The Swiss (defensive) tactics worked. The Finns played more actively, they were faster, they were also superior. In the end, the shot ratio was 40:14 in favor of the Finns. But goalkeeper Andrea Brändli was not to be beaten. With 40 saves, Brändli - like goalie Florence Schelling twelve years ago - became the great heroine.
The 28-year-old from Zurich, who plays for Frölunda in Sweden, was to be congratulated on her brilliant performance. The Olympic tournament started badly for Brändli. She was the player with the norovirus in her blood. The Swiss were therefore not allowed to attend the opening ceremony and were isolated in the Olympic village for almost 20 hours.
The Swiss lost their first game against Finland 1:3 last Tuesday. Colin Muller's team were playing their fourth match in five days. Since then, the Swiss have been able to recharge their batteries. And the Swiss needed all that energy in the quarter-final. The Swiss had recently lost eleven out of twelve games against Finland.
Fischer: "Fiala underwent surgery and is in good hands"
The day after the injury shock, national team coach Patrick Fischer gives a first update on Kevin Fiala. "Kevin underwent surgery and is in good hands. It was a routine operation that went well. I hope he'll be back with us in the village soon. His father is with him and he wants to come back to the team."
Fischer wants to look ahead. "We had a good meeting with the team and are familiar with the situation. We already lost a good player last year in Nico Hischier. Now we have to pull together," says Fischer.
Further operations: Vonn gives update
Lindsey Vonn has once again reported from her hospital bed and announced via Instagram that she needs further operations following her horror crash in the Olympic downhill. "I'm having another operation tomorrow and hope everything goes well so that I can possibly be discharged and return home," said Vonn. However, "I still need another operation. I don't know exactly what that means yet."
Vonn has already undergone three operations and is also addressing her fans. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me flowers, letters or stuffed animals. It was wonderful and really helped me a lot. It was a tough few days in hospital," says the US-American. "I'm starting to feel like myself again, but I have a very long way to go."
