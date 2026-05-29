Switzerland will host another Ice Hockey World Championship in just two years' time. After the men, the world's elite women will also meet here in November 2028.

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According to a communiqué from Swiss Ice Hockey, Switzerland has been awarded the contract to host the tournament by the International Ice Hockey Federation IIHF. The venues will not be determined until the fall.

The Swiss association sees the award as confirmation of its long-standing organizational expertise. After the 2023 U18 Men's World Championship in Basel and Ajoie, the 2024 U18 Women's World Championship in Zug and the current 2026 Men's World Championship in Zurich and Fribourg, the next major international event on Swiss ice will take place in 2028.

The association wants to use the World Championships as an opportunity for the sport. The Swiss women's bronze medal at the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan is currently giving women's ice hockey an additional boost. The 2028 World Championships should build on this momentum and further increase public awareness.

Marc-Anthony Anner, OC President of the 2026 Men's World Championships and responsible for junior, amateur and women's sport at Swiss Ice Hockey, sees the tournament as a long-term legacy of the current World Championships. The number of female players is steadily increasing, while numerous clubs are investing specifically in women's programs. The Women's World Championship 2028 should further promote this development and inspire new generations for the sport of ice hockey.