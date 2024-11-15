TV legend Jörg Wontorra with his daughter Laura Wontorra, who is also a sports presenter. imago

Excitement about Jörg Wontorra. The well-known German TV presenter has been temporarily arrested in Spain and taken to prison.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the German TV presenter Jörg Wontorra was arrested in Spain and remanded in custody for several hours.

The reason for this was his involvement in a traffic offense a few months ago.

"I've already experienced a lot. But I didn't expect to see the inside of a prison cell at the age of 75," Wontorra told the Bild newspaper. Show more

Jörg Wontorra is currently organizing a golf tournament in Marbella, where former professional footballers compete against sports journalists. But when he arrived at the Hardrock Hotel in Marbella, an alarm was apparently triggered in the computer system.

As the German newspaper "Bild" reported, five officers from the "Policia Nacional" suddenly turned up at his door in the early morning and arrested him. The 75-year-old was taken to Marbella prison, where he had to hand over his cell phone, watch and wallet before being placed in a cell for prisoners on remand.

A few months ago, Wontorra, who presented popular sports shows such as "Doppelpass" and "Sportschau", was involved in a traffic offense. However, a police summons he was supposed to receive did not reach him as he is not officially registered in Spain.

Released after three hours

With the help of a Spanish lawyer, who was able to clarify the matter, Wontorra was released after around three hours. "I've already experienced a lot. But I wouldn't have expected to see the inside of a prison cell at the age of 75," Wontorra is quoted as saying in "Bild".

An arrest as a result of a traffic offense is rare, but it can happen, as the case of the TV presenter shows. In Spain, the crackdown is often more severe than in other countries. It can also happen that the vehicle is confiscated if a check reveals that there are still outstanding fines.

