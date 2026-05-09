Spaniard Jorge Martin wins the sprint at the French Grand Prix in Le Mans. However, the reigning world champion Marc Marquez causes the big upset when he crashes heavily.

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After a lightning start, the 2024 MotoGP World Champion came out on top ahead of the Italians Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi. Martin had started the race in eighth place on his Aprilia and overtook all the rivals ahead of him by the second corner.

The sprint ended painfully for reigning world champion Marc Marquez, who has been unlucky so far this season. The 33-year-old Catalan rider crashed heavily towards the end of the race. He then walked with a limp towards the pit lane. In view of the pictures of the crash, however, this is good news for now. Because it could have ended really badly.