The World Championships in Athletics will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a few medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- 800 m, men: Ivan Pelizza eliminated in the preliminary heat
- 110 m hurdles, men, semi-final: Jason Joseph qualified for the final
- 1500 m, women's final: Faith Kipyegon takes gold
- 110 m hurdles, men's final: Jason Joseph abandons his run
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Jason Joseph aborts final run
What a shame. Jason Joseph misses out on an exploit in the World Championship final. The man from Basel had to abandon his run after just a few meters and did not make the cut. Something wasn't quite right - starting in lane 8, he didn't even jump over the first hurdle.
The US American Cordell Tinch becomes world champion in 12.99 seconds. Silver and bronze go to Jamaica. Orlando Bennett finished second in 13.08 seconds, Tyler Mason came third in 13.12 seconds.
"It's very surreal. You train all year. The season is solid, you're fit. The semi-final is good, the warm-up is good. And then something like this. It's heavy," Joseph tells SRF. "I don't even know why I didn't clear the first hurdle or what the problem was."
When Joseph looks at the pictures with presenter Paddy Kälin, he still doesn't understand his decision to abandon the run. "It looks like I had the perfect distance to the hurdle. I should have just gone for it. I think I lack experience at the start. Once I have a really good start, then I have the feeling that something is wrong," analyzes Joseph.
-
Kipyegon wins gold for the 4th time in the 1500 meters
Top favorite Faith Kipyegon confidently wins the 1500m final. In 3:52.15 minutes, the Kenyan won her fourth gold medal at a World Championships.
Kipyegon wins ahead of compatriot Dorcus Ewoi (3:54.92). The Australian Jessica Hull (3:55.16) surprises with 3rd place.
-
Jason Joseph is in the final!
Whew, that was close! Jason Joseph doesn't get off to a good start in the 110 meter hurdles semi-final. He jumps over the first hurdle in seventh place. It briefly looked as if the Swiss athlete wouldn't make it, but then Joseph suddenly ignites the turbo, catches up and crosses the finish line in second place after 13.18 seconds. That was enough to qualify for the final. What a race to catch up!
The 26-year-old from Basel is only beaten in his group by the fastest American of the year, Cordell Tinch (13.16).
This is Joseph's second final at a World Championships. Two years ago in Budapest he finished 7th. This time it should work out with a medal. The final is scheduled for 15:20 Swiss time. The American Olympic champion Grant Holloway, who has also triumphed at the last three World Championships, will not be taking part. He failed in the semi-finals.
-
Pelizza misses semi-final in fifth place
Ivan Pelizza cannot keep up with the leading group in his field over 800 meters. Shortly before the end, he had to let a hole open up in front of him - in the end, he crossed the finish line in fifth place. Only the fastest three in each group of heats qualify directly for the semi-finals.
-
Joseph: "Lane 9 is a disaster"
Jason Joseph qualified confidently on Monday for the 110 meter hurdles semi-final (from 1.40 pm). However, the Basel native was clearly not satisfied with his track, as he confirmed to SRF.
"I need a better track in the semi-final. Lane 9 is a disaster," says Joseph - and explains: "You're on the outside and have no idea what's going on. I only saw as far as lane 6 or 5 and didn't know what was going on further back." It was only shortly before the end that he realized he was on course for the semi-finals.
It is now clear: Joseph is lucky. He has been allocated lane 6 for the upcoming race at 1.40 pm. The possible final over 110 meter hurdles would then be at 3.20 pm.
-
Feelings of relief for Ditaji Kambundji
Shortly before 7 p.m. local time in Tokyo, the time has come. Ditaji Kambundji listens to the Swiss national anthem as world champion in the 100 m hurdles.
Overwhelmed by emotion on the day of the competition after the gold medal, she felt a little better 24 hours later. "At first I thought it was easy. But then I had to pull myself together in between. I'm built rather close to the water," she described the moments on the podium in front of the SRF microphone.
The 23-year-old is enjoying the day afterwards. "There are feelings of relief. I've done it." She is also happy about the way she won. "I am world champion in a time worthy of gold." At the award ceremony, she realized once again what big names she had beaten.
And once again she thanked those around her. "I grew up in an athletics family and always had a great love for this sport. It shows where a love of sport can take you."
-
Kälin has to miss out on heptathlon
Annik Kälin has to miss out on the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo. After the 25-year-old from Graubünden felt severe pain in her ankle while jumping in the long jump qualifier on Saturday, she underwent an MRI examination. This revealed that there was a stress reaction in the talus, the inner and outer ligaments were torn, the tibialis posterior tendon was irritated and there was pronounced swelling with bleeding in the joint.
Kälin suffered a sprain in her ankle at the meeting in Bern in mid-August, which is why she decided not to take part in the Swiss Championships. However, the foot subsequently withstood the stress tests - until the World Championships. She failed to qualify for the long jump with 6.36 m.
"I had a great pre-camp and felt really good. Then I arrived here and when I jumped in for the first time, I realized that I had very little chance of taking part in the competition. I was very frustrated," admits Kälin in an interview with SRF.
But the 25-year-old heptathlete doesn't want to bury her head in the sand. "I have a really good environment that motivates me a lot. And emotions like the ones we experienced last night (with Kambundji) motivate you to keep going."
-
Looking back on Monday: Kambundji makes history
On Monday afternoon, Ditaji Kambundji sensationally sprinted to World Championship gold in the 100 meter hurdles in Tokyo. It was only the third Swiss gold at the World Championships and only the eighth medal ever won. A piece of Swiss athletics history.
-
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
-
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.