What a shame. Jason Joseph misses out on an exploit in the World Championship final. The man from Basel had to abandon his run after just a few meters and did not make the cut. Something wasn't quite right - starting in lane 8, he didn't even jump over the first hurdle.

The US American Cordell Tinch becomes world champion in 12.99 seconds. Silver and bronze go to Jamaica. Orlando Bennett finished second in 13.08 seconds, Tyler Mason came third in 13.12 seconds.

"It's very surreal. You train all year. The season is solid, you're fit. The semi-final is good, the warm-up is good. And then something like this. It's heavy," Joseph tells SRF. "I don't even know why I didn't clear the first hurdle or what the problem was."

When Joseph looks at the pictures with presenter Paddy Kälin, he still doesn't understand his decision to abandon the run. "It looks like I had the perfect distance to the hurdle. I should have just gone for it. I think I lack experience at the start. Once I have a really good start, then I have the feeling that something is wrong," analyzes Joseph.