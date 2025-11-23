Four times gold: David Ahman/Jonatan Hellvig pose together with Anastasija Samoilova/Tina Graudina. Keystone

The Swedish Olympic champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig win the World Championship title in Adelaide. In the all-Swedish final, they beat Jacob Hölting Nilsson and Elmer Andersson 25:23 and 21:19.

The opening set was particularly exciting: Hölting Nilsson/Andersson put up a brave fight against the favorites and fended off five set points. The second set was also close before the Olympic champions took their first match point at 20:19.

In the women's final, Latvia's Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina prevailed, successfully taking revenge for the final at the Elite 16 tournament in Gstaad, which they had lost to the Americans Megan Nuss and Tiffany Brasher in two sets. This time the Latvians turned the tables (21:15, 15:21, 15:11) and won their country's first World Championship triumph in beach volleyball.

For the five Swiss teams, the World Championships had already ended early in the knockout phase. Only Marco Krattiger and Leo Dillier made it through to the round of 16. None of the five teams were eliminated by a duo that would later win a medal.

