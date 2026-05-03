Kimi Antonelli is also in a class of his own in Miami. Picture: Keystone

Kimi Antonelli continues his winning streak in Formula 1 in a Mercedes. The teenager celebrates his third Grand Prix victory in a row in Miami and extends his lead in the championship standings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the five-week forced break due to the war in Iran, a Mercedes driver was once again on the top step of the podium in the fourth Grand Prix of the year. In a race with numerous lead changes in the first half, Antonelli, who had started from pole position, prevailed by 3.2 seconds ahead of world champion Lando Norris in the McLaren. Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri completed the podium in third place.

After a difficult start to the season as a result of the major rule revolution, McLaren thus confirmed its upward trend, which had begun the day before with a double victory by Norris and Piastri in the sprint in Florida. Now the Englishman and the Australian, who fought a thrilling three-way battle with Max Verstappen for the world title last season, have also finished on the podium in a Grand Prix for the first time this year.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell had to settle for sixth place, but remains first in the championship standings. His deficit has increased by 13 points to 20 points. Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari, who finished third in the world championship, lost what he thought was a sure podium finish and was only sixth behind Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Formula 1 remains in North America, but takes another three-week break. The next Grand Prix will take place on May 24 in Montreal (Canada).