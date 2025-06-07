Marc Marquez was unbeatable in the sprint. Keystone

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez celebrates his seventh victory in the eighth sprint of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At the Grand Prix of Aragon, the world championship leader wins ahead of his brother Alex Marquez, who last won the sprint at Silverstone.

Halfway through the eleven-lap race, Marc Marquez took the lead from his brother, overtaking him by 2.080 seconds by the finish. Third place went to another Spanish Ducati rider, rookie Fermin Aldeguer.

In Sunday's big race, Marc and Alex Marquez will line up on the grid ahead of the two Italians Franco Morbidelli and Francesco Bagnaia.