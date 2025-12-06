The last Formula 1 practice session of the year and none of the three title contenders finishes in first place. Instead, championship leader Norris experiences a scary moment. And Lewis Hamilton has an accident.

DPA dpa

World championship leader Lando Norris narrowly missed out on first place in the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi after a scary moment in the final free practice session. The 26-year-old Briton, for whom a podium finish at this Sunday's Grand Prix is enough for his first world championship drivers' title, finished ahead of his two world championship rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri in his McLaren.

Norris vs. Tsunoda - stewards investigate the incident

Two and a half hours before the knockout elimination today (15:00 CET) for the best grid positions for the final race of the season, Norris was in second place. Just four thousandths of a second faster was George Russell in the Mercedes. Defending champion Verstappen in the Red Bull finished third, 0.124 seconds behind Russell. Piastri followed in fifth place in the second McLaren. Nico Hülkenberg was 13th in the one-hour session in the Sauber.

Norris experienced a near-crash before his fastest lap - and it was a Red Bull that was involved. At the exit of a corner, Yuki Tsunoda was driving in the middle of the track and therefore more on the racing line - but the Japanese driver, who will have to make way for Isack Hadjar from Racing Bulls next year, was not at race pace. Norris, however, reacted with lightning speed and passed Tsunoda on the left to avoid a serious crash. Race control wanted to take a closer look at the incident after practice.

Verstappen's problem: the Red Bull is bouncing

Meanwhile, four-time champion Verstappen, who launched his title era in Abu Dhabi in 2021, complained over the radio: "The problem is that the car is bouncing so much that I can't keep my feet on the pedals."

Record world champion Lewis Hamilton, whose reign ended four years ago at the Yas Marina Circuit, once again had problems of a completely different kind. The Briton in the Ferrari had to retire early in practice. The 40-year-old's Ferrari broke away, spun and crashed into the track barrier with the front end.

What exactly caused the accident remained unclear at first. Hamilton, in his first year with the Scuderia badly shaken by low blows and his own mistakes, collected the individual parts and packed them into the cockpit. The car had to be towed away.