Sprint qualifying in Belgium World championship leader Oscar Piastri in a class of his own - Bortoleto in the top 10

SDA

25.7.2025 - 17:41

Oscar Piastri clearly dominates qualifying for the sprint race of the Belgian Grand Prix.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

Oscar Piastri in the McLaren secures pole position for the sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix. The world championship leader is superior in qualifying.

Keystone-SDA

25.07.2025, 17:41

25.07.2025, 17:47

Next to Piastri on the front row will be world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman in the Red Bull had to allow himself to be distanced by almost half a second. Piastri's team-mate Lando Norris, who is eight points behind the Australian in the championship standings, will form the second row of the grid with Monegasque Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

Piastri will be at the front of the grid for the first time this season and for the third time in total ahead of a stage that covers around a third of a Grand Prix distance.

Bortoleto in the top 10

Gabriel Bortoleto in one of Team Sauber's cars has earned the opportunity to deliver a countable result in a sprint race for the first time. The young Brazilian, who scored his first (four) championship points in the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of June thanks to 8th place, will start Saturday's race from 10th on the grid. Points in this format are awarded to the top eight. The prospects of scoring points are less good for Nico Hülkenberg in the Zurich-based team's other car. Three weeks after finishing third in the British Grand Prix, the German will have to start the sprint race from 17th position.

The starting position for Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari is similarly bad. The record world champion will be 18th on the grid. The Mercedes team duo are also among the disappointed. George Russell will have to settle for 13th on the grid, while Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who damaged the underbody of his car after an off-track spin, will start from the back of the grid.

