With four races to go, it is still unclear who will take the drivers' and teams' titles in Formula E. A decision could be made as early as this weekend in Berlin.

Andreas Lunghi

Two of the last four races of the Formula E season will take place in Berlin on July 12 and 13. You can follow them exclusively live on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom from 4.00 pm. blue Sport will be there live and will provide you with updates from the track in the ticker.

Britain's Oliver Rowland is having the best season of his career so far and could be crowned world champion as early as the penultimate race weekend in Berlin. Although there are still 112 points up for grabs in the four remaining races, Rowland's lead over his closest rival and reigning world champion Pascal Wehrlein is probably too big.

The German is 69 points behind the Briton and seems to have already written off his title defense: "It will take a big miracle and it's rather unrealistic," Wehrlein told blue Sport. "But we'll give everything to the end."

The focus is now only on the team and manufacturers' standings, in which Porsche occupies first and second place. "We want to win both titles. It would be the first team championship for Porsche."

Wehrlein's team-mate Antonio Félix da Costa, who still has a mathematical chance of winning the title, has a similar view: "Realistically, it will be difficult to make up 74 points on Rowland. He and Nissan are having a strong season. It's not impossible, but I think our focus is more on the team classification."

"Driving cautiously is not in my nature"

And what does championship leader Rowland have to say about what he sees as a comfortable starting position? "I'm pretty relaxed as far as the drivers' championship is concerned," he tells blue Sport. For him, it's all about doing the best for the team in order to win the team classification.

For the Brit, the decision at the final weekend in London would be more emotional than in Berlin. However, he also says with a smile: "For me and my nerves, I would rather win the title here."

He will not change his strategy in the last four races: "Sometimes I try to drive more cautiously, but that's not in my nature. I will certainly drive as aggressively as usual."

