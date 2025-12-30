The moment of triumph for Joshua (r) in the world title fight against Klitschko. Picture: picture alliance / Axel Heimken/dpa

Former world boxing champion Anthony Joshua is involved in a car accident with two fatalities, his best-known opponent and Bayern Munich star Michael Olise express their shock. Nigeria's president also speaks out.

DPA dpa

Boxing star Anthony Joshua's serious car accident with two fatalities has also shaken his former world championship opponent Wladimir Klitschko. He was "deeply saddened" by the deaths of the two close friends and team members of the British heavyweight boxer, wrote Klitschko (59) on the X platform.

"I had the pleasure of fighting an unforgettable fight with AJ and always appreciated him as a true gentleman who had my utmost respect," added the Ukrainian, who lost a spectacular title fight against Joshua at London's Wembley Stadium at the end of his career in 2017. "My deepest sympathies go out to him and I wish him and his family all the best at this difficult time."

A football star also speaks out

Professional footballer Michael Olise also expressed his shock. "Rest in peace, brother, one of the most honest men," the FC Bayern attacking star wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself and Sina Ghami. The latter was Joshua's long-time strength and conditioning coach and, like Joshua's personal trainer Latif Ayodele, died in the car accident in Nigeria.

Joshua (36) himself suffered minor injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital. The English-born son of Nigerian immigrants is in a stable condition and remains there for monitoring, according to a statement issued by the promotion Matchroom Boxing on Monday evening.

Nigeria's president: prayed with AJ

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu also commented on the accident. "I spoke with AJ to personally offer my condolences on the death of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami," he wrote on Platform X. "I wished him a full and speedy recovery and prayed with him."

According to Olusegun Ogungbemide, the deputy marshal of the Nigerian Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the car in which Joshua and the deceased were traveling was speeding. According to him, the driver had lost control of the car and crashed into a parked truck. "The main causes of the accident were excessive speed and unauthorized overtaking," said Ogungbemide.

Video footage circulating on the internet

Videos on the internet show Joshua being lifted out of a badly damaged car with his upper body naked and his face contorted in pain. He was sitting behind the driver's seat in the back seat. The accident is said to have happened on a highway in Makun. On the internet, there was also criticism of the publication of sometimes disturbing images and videos by onlookers.

Joshua was Olympic champion in 2012 and then world heavyweight champion for several years. Just a few days ago, he caused a stir with his victory against American internet star Jake Paul in Miami.