Mujinga Kambundji's World Championship season has come to an early end for a happy reason. The 32-year-old from Bern will become a mother for the first time in the fall. But the 2028 Olympic Games remain a goal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mujinga Kambundji is expecting her first child in fall 2025.

After that, the 32-year-old from Bern wants to continue her sprinting career and take part in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The indoor world champion is ending the current season early. Show more

"I'm really looking forward to this new chapter in my career," Mujinga Kambundji was quoted as saying in a press release. Although further competitions would have been possible from a medical point of view, "in the last few weeks I have felt how my body has changed due to the pregnancy and I simply lack substance in races."

Kambundji finished last in both her outdoor season debut at the end of April in Xiamen in the 200 m (23.51 seconds) and a week ago in Doha in the 100 m (11.49 seconds) - both Diamond League meetings.

Against this background, she decided together with the Hirslanden Group's medical staff to end the season prematurely with the World Championships in Tokyo in September as the highlight.

However, Kambundji will continue to train in a load-adapted manner "in order to maintain my fitness level for as long as possible." Her goal is to return to the track in 2026 and be competitive again, although she emphasizes: "We won't rush things."

The European Championships are scheduled for August 2026 in Birmingham, where she would be the defending champion in the 200 m.

Fifth Olympic participation?

Kambundji and her coach and partner Florian Clivaz are even aiming for a fifth Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. One Olympic medal is still missing from the impressive palmarès of the two-time Swiss Sportswoman of the Year. She finished 6th in the 100 m in Tokyo in 2021 and Paris in 2024.

Otherwise, Mujinga Kambundji has stood on the podium at every major event. In total, she has won four World Championship and seven European Championship medals, five of them gold, both indoors and outdoors. This year, she became world champion in the indoor 60 m for the second time since 2022.

Her comeback plans are encouraged by role models. "Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Nia Ali have proven in recent years what is possible and feasible as a mother, despite their advanced sprinting age," says Kambundji.

Fraser-Pryce won two of her five World Championship titles in the 100m after the birth of her son - the last in Eugene in 2022 at the age of 35. She also achieved her best time in the supreme discipline of 10.60 seconds as a mother.

36-year-old Nia Ali won her only world title in the 100 m hurdles in Doha in 2019, less than 16 months after the birth of her second child. She even achieved her best time in the hurdles sprint of 12.30 seconds as a mother of three.

Ali's story in particular shows "that you can combine family and top sporting performance with the right environment and good organization," Kambundji is convinced. The anticipation with which she looks forward to her future dual role is all the greater.

