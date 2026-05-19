While the Swiss ice hockey team impressed in their third group game of the home World Cup, frustration runs deep in Germany after their 6-1 defeat and third loss in a row.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany's national ice hockey team has suffered its third defeat in its third World Championship game.

After the 1:6 defeat against Switzerland, the players and coaches are mainly complaining about 12 devastating minutes and five goals conceded in the middle third.

NHL defenseman and Germany captain Moritz Seider says: "3 minutes 30 seconds cost us the game and then the air is out." Show more

Germany's national team is on the brink of elimination at the Ice Hockey World Championship after its third defeat in its third World Championship game - and is facing harsh criticism after the clear 6-1 defeat against Switzerland.

"Mega defeat against Switzerland: World Cup disaster for German ice hockey stars", headlines the Bild newspaper and writes: "Third defeat in the third World Cup game. Our national team is only a points supplier at the start of the World Cup in Switzerland. 1:3 against Finland, 0:2 against Latvia and now 1:6 against Switzerland. Dismantling! The quarter-finals are a long way off."

The German press agency summarizes: "The offense of a relegated team, catastrophic mistakes and hardly any impetus from the coaching bench: One year before the home World Championship, German ice hockey is threatened with a fiasco at the World Championship in Switzerland."

12 devastating minutes

The frustration runs deep. Players and coach Harold Kreis are particularly upset about the 5 goals conceded in 12 minutes in the middle third. "It was individual mistakes, clumsiness," says Kreis in a TV interview with "ProSieben". "That's a shame, but that's just the way it is. We played 0:0 in the first period and 1:1 in the last period. It's really frustrating that it happened like that in the second period."

At the same time, the DEB coach praised the national team: "The Swiss knew how to put us under a bit more pressure - physically and with the stick. We had overhasty situations and that's how these mistakes came about."

Now the USA await

NHL defenseman Moritz Seider has a similar view. "It's very, very bitter. It was a very good game, we did a lot of things right and withstood the pressure. Then we completely lose our composure and then the game is out of our hands," says the captain in the ARD interview and considers the Swiss triple shot shortly before half-time to be decisive: "3 minutes 30 seconds cost us the game and then the air is out and you're chasing the game."

With zero points from three games and a goal difference of 2:11, Germany are bottom of Group A. After a rest day on Tuesday, they will face defending champions USA on Wednesday. "We started very strongly against Switzerland and were physically aggressive. We now have a day's break - then we'll go into the game against the Americans with the same attitude."

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