Attilio Biasca makes his first World Cup marker in the 4-2 win against Finland. The 23-year-old talks to blue Sport about the feeling of scoring his first goal - and where his line mates Nico Hischier and Timo Meier are still giving him a hard time.

Andreas Lunghi

These are exciting weeks in the still young career of Attilio Biasca. At the end of April, he becomes Swiss champion for the first time with Fribourg-Gottéron and even earns a national team call-up for the home World Championship with his performances.

But that's not all: during the group stage, national team coach Jan Cadieux changes his lines and suddenly the 23-year-old, who hardly got any ice time at the start of the tournament as the 13th forward, is skating alongside NHL stars Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

"It's a lot of fun," says Biasca in an interview with blue Sport when asked about his line mates. "I can learn a lot from them and they help me too."

They even helped him score his first ever World Cup goal in the final group game against Finland on Tuesday evening: "Great preparatory work from my teammates Nico, Timo and Dominik (Egli), who made the pass at the end. It wouldn't have been possible without them."

Off the ice, the trio also get on very well, as Biasca says. There is only one thing where the two more experienced teammates seem to be (still) superior to the World Championship rookie: "They give me a hard time in Brändi Dog (a tactical board game)," smiles Biasca.

"Focus on us and myself"

The 23-year-old, who captained the Swiss U20 team to the 2023 World Cup, had to work hard for his first World Cup goal: "I had a lot of chances in the last few games. I knew that if I kept going like that, it would fall in at some point. I didn't expect it to happen so quickly in this game."

The fact that this is his first taste of the big stage doesn't impress the young striker: "Every game is the same for me, regardless of whether it's my first or last. It's certainly special and the home crowd gives you more energy. I try not to think about whether it's a high level at the end. I try to play my game and have fun."

In the meantime, he also remains calm when Aleksander Barkov, a two-time Stanley Cup winner, stands in front of him, as he did against Finland: "We already played against them in the preparation and I was a bit wide-eyed then. Now I don't have that anymore. I've learned to block that out. I focus on us and myself, no matter who we're playing against."

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