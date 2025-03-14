Despite 1.2 million visitors, the organizers of the World Cycling Championships in Zurich are now sitting on a mountain of debt. KEYSTONE

The 2024 Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich ended with a deficit of around CHF 4.5 million. Now the city and canton of Zurich are to pay the outstanding bills.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Zurich 2024 Cycling and Para-Cycling World Championships Association has submitted an application for financial support to the city of Zurich, as announced on Friday.

According to a statement, the city council is prepared to support the association financially in order to make the restructuring possible and prevent damage from private creditors.

The canton has declared to the association that it will waive repayment of a bridging contribution granted. The association has also applied to the court for a provisional debt-restructuring moratorium, which has been granted.