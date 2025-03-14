  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Will the city and canton pay? World Cycling Championships 2024 in Zurich have debts of 4.5 million francs

SDA

14.3.2025 - 11:32

Despite 1.2 million visitors, the organizers of the World Cycling Championships in Zurich are now sitting on a mountain of debt.
Despite 1.2 million visitors, the organizers of the World Cycling Championships in Zurich are now sitting on a mountain of debt.
KEYSTONE

The 2024 Cycling and Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Zurich ended with a deficit of around CHF 4.5 million. Now the city and canton of Zurich are to pay the outstanding bills.

Keystone-SDA

14.03.2025, 11:32

14.03.2025, 11:44

The Zurich 2024 Cycling and Para-Cycling World Championships Association has submitted an application for financial support to the city of Zurich, as announced on Friday.

According to a statement, the city council is prepared to support the association financially in order to make the restructuring possible and prevent damage from private creditors.

The canton has declared to the association that it will waive repayment of a bridging contribution granted. The association has also applied to the court for a provisional debt-restructuring moratorium, which has been granted.

More from the department

National League. Greg Ireland remains coach of Ajoie

National LeagueGreg Ireland remains coach of Ajoie

Cycling Track. Women's track foursome beats the national record twice

Cycling TrackWomen's track foursome beats the national record twice

Biathlon. Long-time IBU President Besseberg banned for life

BiathlonLong-time IBU President Besseberg banned for life