The successful team of Carlos Alcaraz and coach Juan Carlos Ferrero has been broken up. IMAGO/PsnewZ

Carlos Alcaraz takes a new path in 2026. The world number 1 in men's tennis is parting ways with his successful coach Juan Carlos Ferrero with immediate effect. The end of the collaboration is unexpected.

Syl Battistuzzi

"We started this journey when I was just a kid and you accompanied me on an incredible adventure, both on and off the court. I enjoyed every single step with you. We have reached the summit and I think that if our sporting paths were to part, it would be right there," the 22-year-old Spaniard wrote on social media.

Ferrero, who is almost twice his age, accompanied Alcaraz as coach for seven years and shaped the former exceptional talent into a world star. With the former world number one in his box, Alcaraz won six Grand Slam tournaments, among others. Alongside the Italian Jannik Sinner, he is currently the best tennis player in the world.

Ferrero would have liked to remain Alcaraz's coach

The exact reasons for the separation were not initially disclosed. However, Ferrero's parting words on Instagram suggest that the decision was probably not his own: "I wish I could have been around longer. I am convinced that beautiful memories and good people always come together again."

Alcaraz chose words of praise for his Spanish compatriot as he said goodbye. "You helped me to develop as an athlete, but above all as a person," he wrote. Now, however, "a time of change lies ahead, which will bring new adventures and projects". "But I am sure we will master them with flying colors and give our best as always. Always in close cooperation."

Ferrero, a proven clay court specialist during his active career and winner of the French Open in 2003, also coached the German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev after his retirement twelve years ago. The 45-year-old Spaniard thanked Alcaraz for "your trust, your commitment and for making me feel so special in the competition. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally." He closes the chapter "with melancholy, but also with pride and anticipation for what may come".

Alcaraz's new coach - at least for the first few months of 2026 - will now be Samuel Lopez, who was already part of the coaching team. Alcaraz added the 55-year-old Spaniard to his coaching team at the start of 2025.