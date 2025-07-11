Aryna Sabalenka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals. KEYSTONE

Amanda Anisimova surprisingly defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semi-finals after a great fight. Afterwards, the defeated world number one complained about her opponent's lack of fair play.

Syl Battistuzzi

The 23-year-old American defeated Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus 6:4, 4:6, 6:4 in the heat of Centre Court after more than 2:36 hours. However, the two will probably no longer be best friends. But first things first:

Both players were initially confident in their service games, with Anisimova missing her first break points at 3:2. The world no. 12 put the favorite under increasing pressure. The Belarusian conceded the first set with a double fault.

During a rally in the second set, Anisimova cheered too early in Sabalenka's opinion. The ball was still in play. Sabalenka: "She annoyed me when she said: 'She does that all the time'."

Lack of understanding from Sabalenka

But she was grateful and glad that her opponent had said that, Sabalenka revealed. "It actually helped me to keep fighting. I thought to myself: 'Okay, now I'll show you what tennis is'. I came back because I got really angry at that moment." Indeed, the number 1 managed to break in the second set and increasingly took command in the long rallies. "I probably should have remembered that in the third set, then it would have helped me," Sabalenka summed up.

Although Sabalenka immediately took her opponent's serve in the deciding set, she immediately gave up this advantage again - and Anisimova pulled away. She missed her first match point at 5:3, conceded another break, but was able to celebrate shortly afterwards.

There was another situation in the third set that caused Sabalenka to become upset. After a ball grazed the edge of the net, Anisimova did not apologize. "I just looked at her and said 'You don't want to apologize?", explained the Belarusian at the press conference.

"You don't want to say sorry?"



Aryna Sabalenka wasn't thrilled with Amanda Anisimova's reaction to a contentious point during their #Wimbledon semi-final clash... pic.twitter.com/W368OIUFuJ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 10, 2025

"She probably just really wanted to win the match," says Sabalenka. "It's her decision how she deals with it," she concludes. In the end, Sabalenka didn't let on and congratulated Anisimova on her victory.

While Sabalenka also missed out on the final in the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Anisimova will play Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday. The Polish player gave Belinda Bencic no chance.