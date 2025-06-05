"Incroyable": Boisson causes a tennis sensation in Paris - Gallery Hard to believe: Lois Boisson reaches the semi-finals at the French Open. Image: dpa Lois Boisson continues to write her tennis fairytale in Paris. Image: dpa Coco Gauff reaches the semi-finals at the French Open. Image: dpa "Incroyable": Boisson causes a tennis sensation in Paris - Gallery Hard to believe: Lois Boisson reaches the semi-finals at the French Open. Image: dpa Lois Boisson continues to write her tennis fairytale in Paris. Image: dpa Coco Gauff reaches the semi-finals at the French Open. Image: dpa

The French Open is experiencing a tennis fairytale. A local heroine sensationally reaches the semi-finals. The world number two is waiting there.

As she wrote the next chapter in her Parisian tennis fairytale, Lois Boisson fell onto her back and put her hands to her face. The 22-year-old became the first wildcard player in the history of the French Open to reach the semi-finals of the clay court classic, transforming Court Philippe-Chatrier into a madhouse. Boisson, ranked 361st in the world, defeated Russia's Mirra Andreyeva 7:6 (8:6), 6:3 in the quarter-finals and continued her magnificent run of victories.

"It's simply unbelievable," said Boisson after her coup against the world number six. "If someone had told me that two weeks ago, I wouldn't have believed it." She is the first Frenchwoman to reach a Paris semi-final since Marion Bartoli 14 years ago.

Boisson now against Gauff

This Thursday, Boisson will face the world number two Coco Gauff. The American beat her compatriot Madison Keys 6:7 (6:8), 6:4, 6:1 in the quarter-finals. In the other semi-final, world number one Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and defending champion Iga Swiatek from Poland will face each other.

For Boisson, her crazy run at Stade Roland Garros will not end with a place in the semi-finals. "Every child who plays tennis dreams of winning a Grand Slam tournament. Every French kid dreams of winning Roland Garros," said Boisson. "My dream is not to be in the semi-finals here, my dream is to win the title."

Strange incident involving Boisson

Boisson was only known to insiders before the French Open. The Frenchwoman was actually due to make her Grand Slam debut in the French capital last year with a wild card. But then Boisson suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and had to take a break for nine months. At one point, she was even considering ending her career.

She then made headlines for the first time in mid-April - in an involuntary way. British player Harriet Dart complained at the clay court tournament in Rouen, France, that Boisson smelled bad. "Can you tell her to use deodorant?.... Because she smells really bad," Dart told the umpire.

Boisson took the incident with humor. She then posted a photo on Instagram of herself on the pitch with a well-known brand of deodorant inserted into the picture, tagged the company and wrote: "Need a collaboration apparently".

First Pegulla, now Andreyeva

Boisson was also asked about the incident several times at the French Open. Above all, however, she is making sporting headlines these days in Paris. In the round of sixteen, she had already driven the world number three Jessica Pegula from the USA to despair, and now she was also too strong for Andreeva.

She repeatedly put the Russian in trouble, especially with her powerful forehand. Nevertheless, Andreyeva initially had the match under control and even earned a set point in the first set. But then the 18-year-old's nerves fluttered and Boisson took the first set in a tie-break after more than 80 minutes.

In the second set, Andreyeva seemed to get her nerves and the match back under control. The Russian pulled away to 3:0. But Boisson remained surprisingly cool for a player who had only won one match on the WTA Tour before the French Open this year. Spurred on by the not always fair French crowd, the outsider fought her way back into the match. Andreyeva, on the other hand, completely lost her composure - and after losing six matches in a row, also lost the match.