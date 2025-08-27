  1. Residential Customers
US Open World No. 5 stopped by injury - Djokovic progresses with difficulty

SDA

27.8.2025 - 20:31

Battled through the 1st round, but now out of action with an arm injury: world number 5 Jack Draper
Keystone
Keystone

Novak Djokovic can't convince in the 2nd round at the US Open either, but struggles to victory. The tournament is over for Jack Draper. These are the most important facts of the 4th day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA

27.08.2025, 20:31

27.08.2025, 20:35

Last year's semi-finalist Draper injured

The tournament is already over for last year's semi-finalist Jack Draper. The Englishman had to withdraw before his second round match against Belgian Zizou Bergs due to an arm injury. The world number 5 is now in danger of dropping out of the top ten.

Djokovic continues to struggle

Novak Djokovic is unable to dispel the somewhat suspicious impression he made in the first round in his second outing. The Grand Slam record champion, who had not played a tournament since his defeat in the Wimbledon semi-final against Jannik Sinner, even lost the first set in a tie-break against the American qualifier Zachary Svajda, ranked only 145th in the world. After that, the Serb prevailed in four sets, but will have to improve enormously if he wants to keep his hopes of winning a 25th Grand Slam title, his first since the US Open two years ago, alive.

