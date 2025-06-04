  1. Residential Customers
French fairytale at the French Open World number 361 reaches the semi-finals and meets Coco Gauff

SDA

4.6.2025 - 15:56

Loïs Boisson can hardly believe it herself: she is in the semi-finals in Paris.
Picture: Keystone

Number 2 seed Coco Gauff is through to the semi-finals of the French Open. The American defeated her compatriot Madison Keys in three sets. In the semi-finals, she will face the surprise player Loïs Boisson.

04.06.2025, 16:04

An unknown Frenchwoman thrills the crowd in Paris. After defeating Mirra Andreeva, Loïs Boisson reached the semi-finals of her first Grand Slam tournament. The world number 361, who is only in the main draw thanks to a wild card, defeated the world number six 7:6, 6:3 in Paris to reach the semi-finals to the cheers of the French fans. Boisson has already beaten world number 3 Jessica Pegula in the round of 16.

She will now face US player Coco Gauff, who defeated her compatriot Madison Keys in three sets in the semi-finals. The 2023 US Open winner is through to the last four of the French Open for the third time and can continue to dream of a second Grand Slam title.

The other semi-final will see Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek go head-to-head.

