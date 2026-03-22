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ATP Miami World number one Alcaraz surprisingly loses to Korda

SDA

22.3.2026 - 22:45

Carlos Alcaraz loses in round 3 of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami
Carlos Alcaraz loses in round 3 of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami
Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated in the 3rd round of the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami. The world number one from Spain lost 3:6, 7:5, 4:6 to the American Sebastian Korda.

Keystone-SDA

22.03.2026, 22:45

22.03.2026, 23:19

Alcaraz, who had won the Australian Open in January, was surprised by the world number 36, against whom he had previously lost only once in five duels. Despite the defeat, his position at the top of the world rankings remains unchallenged, even if his rival Jannik Sinner wins the tournament.

After tournament victories in Melbourne and Doha, Alcaraz remains without a title at the so-called "Sunshine Double" in the USA. The previous week, he was defeated in the semi-finals of the tournament in Indian Wells by Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

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