Aryna Sabalenka is annoyed Keystone

World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who won the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid at the beginning of May, is eliminated in the quarter-finals of the clay court tournament in Rome against China's Zheng Qinwen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Zheng Qinwen, who had won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, which were held on the clay court at Roland Garros, beat the Belarusian 6:4, 6:3.

The 22-year-old Chinese player won for the first time against Aryna Sabalenka, who had always been the stronger player on hard court, at her seventh attempt at the 1000-player tournament in Rome.