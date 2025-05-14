World number one Aryna Sabalenka, who won the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid at the beginning of May, is eliminated in the quarter-finals of the clay court tournament in Rome against China's Zheng Qinwen.
Zheng Qinwen, who had won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris, which were held on the clay court at Roland Garros, beat the Belarusian 6:4, 6:3.
The 22-year-old Chinese player won for the first time against Aryna Sabalenka, who had always been the stronger player on hard court, at her seventh attempt at the 1000-player tournament in Rome.