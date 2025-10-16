  1. Residential Customers
At the age of 25 World record holder Ariarne Titmus surprisingly retires

SDA

16.10.2025 - 08:46

Ariarne Titmus is the world record holder in the 200 meter freestyle - now she is retiring.
Ariarne Titmus is the world record holder in the 200 meter freestyle - now she is retiring.
Keystone

Four-time Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus from Australia is surprisingly ending her active career at the age of 25. The freestyle specialist announced this step on Instagram.

Keystone-SDA

16.10.2025, 08:46

16.10.2025, 08:59

Titmus holds the world record for the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:52.23 minutes. She has won a total of eight gold medals at the World Championships and Olympic Games. After a break following the Summer Games in Paris 2024, where she triumphed twice, it was expected that Titmus would attack again with a view to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. But that won't happen now.

"I've realized that some things in my life that have always been important to me are now a bit more important than swimming," says Titmus. In 2023, she had two benign ovarian tumors removed. The health problems before the Paris Games were "a turning point" in her life, she said. She has no concrete plans for the future so far.

