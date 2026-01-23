Russian table tennis players are once again allowed to compete in international tournaments under their own flag.

The Executive Board of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) passed a resolution to that effect on Monday. In doing so, it followed the International Olympic Committee’s recommendation to international federations to lift sanctions regarding the participation of Russian athletes and teams.

Starting July 28, Russian athletes will once again be eligible to compete in all ITTF events. This is subject to compliance with all applicable rules, including provisions regarding eligibility, registration, accreditation, anti-doping, integrity, protective measures, disciplinary measures, and competition regulations. This decision does not affect applicable laws, visa restrictions, sanctions regulations, or instructions from the authorities of the respective host country.