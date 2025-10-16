The World Tennis Association follows a trend in world sport Keystone

The International Tennis Federation is getting a new name: From 2026, the organization previously known as the International Tennis Federation (ITF) will officially be known as "World Tennis".

According to a statement, an "overwhelming majority" of the representatives of the national federations voted in favor of the name change at the ITF's annual meeting.

The world federation was founded in Paris in 1913 under the name International Lawn Tennis Federation and has borne its current name since 1977. With the latest change, the ITF is following an international trend: in 2019, for example, the International Association of Athletics Federations changed its name from IAAF to World Athletics, while in 2022 the Swimming Federation FINA became the World Aquatics Organization.

Alongside the ATP (men's tour), the WTA (women's tour) and the organizers of the four Grand Slam tournaments Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open, the ITF is one of the seven leading institutions in world tennis. Its tasks include the organization of the Olympic tennis tournaments as well as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.