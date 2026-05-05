Stan Wawrinka 2025 in Basel with a backhand in the lost round of 16 against the Norwegian Casper Ruud Keystone

Stan Wawrinka is the first Swiss Indoors participant. He will be bid farewell at a "worthy tribute to the exceptional athlete as part of Super Monday", the tournament organizer announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka will make his last competitive appearance in Switzerland - perhaps ever - in Basel this fall. The 41-year-old from Vaud will end his great career at the end of the year.

"An emotional evening full of memories, surprises and magical moments from the Vaud native's career awaits the spectators," say the tournament organizers, looking ahead to Monday, 26 October.

The Swiss Indoors will take place for the 55th time this year, with increased prize money and, as always, a select field of participants. Further stars will be announced in the coming weeks. This year's edition will take place from October 24 to November 1.