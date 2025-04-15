Just like a year ago, Lausanne and the defending champions ZSC Lions will face each other in the National League playoff final. Former ZSC star Simon Bodenmann believes the series will be even.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lausanne takes on the ZSC Lions in the National League playoff final, just like last year.

Former ZSC forward Simon Bodenmann gives his final prediction for blue Sport and says he hopes for another victory for the Zurich team.

But Bodenmann would also like to see a Lausanne player win the title: "Joël Genazzi has been playing in this league for so long and has had a great career." Show more

One year after losing the play-off final, Lausanne wants to seize the next opportunity and finally win the first championship title in the club's history. The Vaud team showed just how keen they are to win the title in the semi-final against Fribourg-Gottéron, when they managed to turn the series around after trailing 3-1. Lausanne already had to play seven games against the SCL Tigers in the quarter-finals.

ZSC have a more comfortable path behind them. The 4:1 against Kloten was followed by a 4:2 against Davos in the semi-final. Accordingly, the defending champions and Champions League winners will go into the final against Lausanne, which the Zurich team won a year ago, with a broad chest.

Simon Bodenmann himself played for the ZSC Lions until a year ago. Keystone

But former ZSC forward Simon Bodenmann expects a close final. "I was surprised by Lausanne. Because Fribourg made quite a hot impression in the semi-final," says Bodenmann in an interview with blue Sport. The former national team player, on the other hand, had always expected the Lions to reach the final. "They played a great season and won the Champions League. It would have been a big surprise if they hadn't made it to the final."

ZSC with a slight advantage

The 37-year-old, who himself won the title with the Lions last year, does not see a clear favorite to win. "Lausanne have played a very solid qualifying campaign and ZSC have also done really well so far. Both teams are making a very strong impression. I think it will be a balanced series - with a slight advantage for Zurich."

Bodenmann believes that the Lions' run of improvement in the playoffs could give them the decisive advantage. In Sven Andrighetto, the Zurich team also has a man in its ranks who can decide a game on his own. "He's stepped it up again this season. It's incredible what he delivers."

Bodenmann makes no secret of the fact that he is hoping for another title for his former team: "Would another champion be good for Swiss field hockey? I don't care! I really want the Z to become champions again," smiles the Zurich native. "I'd love to see my former teammates do it."

Bodenmann would also wish the title on a player from Lausanne: "Joël Genazzi has been playing in this league for so long and has had a great career. I would be very happy for him if he could win a championship title. It would be more than deserved." And what is Bodenmann's prediction for the final? "4:2 for Zurich!"

