Wout van Aert will have to sit out the Tour de France. An elbow injury has forced the 31-year-old Belgian to withdraw.

Wout van Aert Will Not Be Competing in the Tour de France

Elbow Injury Wout van Aert Will Not Compete in the Tour de France

Van Aert sustained the injury in the lead-up to the Tour Auvergne–Rhône-Alpes. Van Aert, who won the Paris–Roubaix classic in mid-April, was forced to withdraw from the stage race—formerly known as the Critérium du Dauphiné—on Friday.

The Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 4, with a team time trial in Barcelona.